Seedify.fund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.28 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00015529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $137.97 million and $7.28 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,083,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

