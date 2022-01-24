Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Lessened by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of ST opened at $58.73 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

