Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $86,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

