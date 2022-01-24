SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Veritone by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

