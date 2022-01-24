SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 407 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alexander’s by 84,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alexander’s by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s stock opened at $254.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 125.35%.

ALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.