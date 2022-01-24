SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in nCino by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

