SG Americas Securities LLC Has $220,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 105.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

