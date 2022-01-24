SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $213,000 in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $46.92 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

