SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 66,736 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

