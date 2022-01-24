SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.63

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 61536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,591.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

