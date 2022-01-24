SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $197,109.88 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $197,109.88 and approximately $1,715.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,460.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.70 or 0.06658431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00298214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.54 or 0.00796866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065783 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00400552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00252610 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,662,043 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

