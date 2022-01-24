Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

