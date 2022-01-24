Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY opened at $326.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.40.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

