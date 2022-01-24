SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.62. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 87.03%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $9,749,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.