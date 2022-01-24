Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $113.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.