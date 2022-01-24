Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.64

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 4633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

