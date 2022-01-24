Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268,620 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Natixis raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 684,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $6.26. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,921. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

