Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,225 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 827,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

