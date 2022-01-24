Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,620,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASG stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.87. 8,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,796. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

