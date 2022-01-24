Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,317. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.