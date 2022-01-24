Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

