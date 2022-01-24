SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000833 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.