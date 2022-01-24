Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Down to $11.71

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $10.25. Solo Brands shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 2,327 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.