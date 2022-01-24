Spaceswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

