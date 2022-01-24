Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 44551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.