SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.98

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.98 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 356554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

