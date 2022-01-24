Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

