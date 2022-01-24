Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.17% of Spok worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Spok by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Spok by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 915,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.31%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

