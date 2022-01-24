Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lifted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $118.10 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.81 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

