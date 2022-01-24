SRB Corp Has $1.77 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SRB Corp lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

