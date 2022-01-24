SRB Corp Sells 2,996 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

