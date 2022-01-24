SRB Corp Sells 3,582 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SRB Corp decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

