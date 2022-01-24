Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,075,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,075,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $1,601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 783,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.14. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter worth $131,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

