Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $52.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

