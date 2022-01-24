Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.01% of Stepan worth $380,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 6.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $113.67 on Monday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.39.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

