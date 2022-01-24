STORE Capital’s (STOR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after buying an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

