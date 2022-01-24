Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.84 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $54.84 million and $8.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.