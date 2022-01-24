Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.50

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €62.50 ($71.02) and last traded at €63.00 ($71.59), with a volume of 67319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.70 ($74.66).

Several research firms recently commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €86.43 ($98.22).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.