Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Studio City International stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

