Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

