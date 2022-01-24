Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $48.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

SUN opened at $42.96 on Monday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

