Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

