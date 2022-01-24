Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,193,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $11,172,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.