Swingby Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $535,132.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,348,359 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.