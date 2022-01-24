Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CoreCivic worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.99 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

