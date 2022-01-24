Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,300 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Construction Partners worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $22.96 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

