Swiss National Bank Has $2.29 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.