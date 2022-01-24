Swiss National Bank Purchases 100,400 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Globalstar worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

