Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,500 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of GrowGeneration worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 160,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.