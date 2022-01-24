Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

SSREY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,729. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

